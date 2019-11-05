USS Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 486,036 Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 486,036 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,037,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.20% of Bancolombia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 30.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at $8,522,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $105,406,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 103.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of CIB stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.74. Bancolombia SA has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $55.40.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.3248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

