USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282,000 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 2.41% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $98,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 21,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,475,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 92,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,586,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 214,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

