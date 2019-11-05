UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UTGN opened at $38.00 on Friday. UTG has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.

Get UTG alerts:

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

See Also: What is insider trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.