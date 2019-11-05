Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Kucoin and OKEx. Utrust has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $35.20 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00221202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01490392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kucoin, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

