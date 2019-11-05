Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Valmont Industries worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 123.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after buying an additional 240,714 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Valmont Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 885,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 150,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Valmont Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 73,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $143.16 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.48.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

VMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

