ValuEngine Downgrades AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIQUY. Citigroup raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 179,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.