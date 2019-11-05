ValuEngine Downgrades At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp set a $14.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of HOME traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 874,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.80. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. At Home Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $342.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III bought 64,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $499,879.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $556,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,492,430 shares of company stock worth $9,732,008. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in At Home Group by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in At Home Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in At Home Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Derivative

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.