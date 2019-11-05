ValuEngine Downgrades Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Hold

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Cytosorbents by 933.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 31.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

