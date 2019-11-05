ValuEngine Downgrades Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DLPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE DLPH opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 114,574 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

