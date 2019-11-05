ValuEngine Downgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGLE. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of EGLE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 379,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,459. The firm has a market cap of $333.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 310,056 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $50,126.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

