ValuEngine Downgrades Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) to Hold

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of FNHC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 26,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,172. Federated National has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Federated National had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated National will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated National by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated National by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated National by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

