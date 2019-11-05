ValuEngine Downgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.68.

NYSE:PXD opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.18). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

