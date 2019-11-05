ValuEngine Downgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.71 million, a P/E ratio of 264.75 and a beta of 1.73. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,895.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 748,204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 1,551.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 529,050 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TPI Composites by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 761,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 341,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TPI Composites by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,456,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 284,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

