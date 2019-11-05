ValuEngine Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Sell

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

