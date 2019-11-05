ValuEngine Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Sell

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPS. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. MKM Partners set a $18.00 price target on GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. 11,288,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,290. GAP has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GAP by 180.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 946,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GAP by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 291,513 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in GAP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in GAP by 41.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

