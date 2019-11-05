ValuEngine Lowers Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 5,890,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 511.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

