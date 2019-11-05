ValuEngine Lowers Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Strong Sell

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,109,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,180. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $584.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $192,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.