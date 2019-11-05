ValuEngine Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to Sell

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.18. 1,333,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,536 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,094,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

