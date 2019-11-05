ValuEngine Upgrades Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

