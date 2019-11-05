ValuEngine Upgrades Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Cancer Genetics stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 324,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 208.35% and a negative net margin of 98.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 769,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

