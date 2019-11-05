ValuEngine Upgrades Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Buy

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

NEP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. 464,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.90. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.51 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.