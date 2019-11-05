ValuEngine Upgrades North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of North American Palladium in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of PALDF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.94. 5,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,639. The company has a market cap of $878.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. North American Palladium has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

