ValuEngine Upgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OneMain from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 target price on OneMain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.45.

OMF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.77. 518,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. OneMain has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 204,790 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 423,847 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 85.0% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 691,033 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 47.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 800,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 71.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 319,388 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

