ValuEngine Upgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to “Hold”

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.50. 23,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.