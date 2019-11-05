VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 333,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,086. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37.

