Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Reduced by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

VSS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. 2,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $107.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

