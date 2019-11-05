Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filament LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Filament LLC now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,061.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $61.73.

