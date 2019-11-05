Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 155,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Precision Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ POAI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00. Precision Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 657.73% and a negative return on equity of 122.54%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Precision Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

