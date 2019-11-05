Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,163 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Ocean Power Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ OPTT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 4,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,029. Ocean Power Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The energy company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 143.06% and a negative net margin of 1,500.25%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

In other Ocean Power Technologies news, Director Kevin Stein acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,645.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

