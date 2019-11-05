Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:ZOM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 11,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a market cap of $32.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.20. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

