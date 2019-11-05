Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 17,805 Shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 3,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,573. Avalon Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

