Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is McCutchen Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 17.0% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $57,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.83. The stock had a trading volume of 309,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,412. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

