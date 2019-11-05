Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,577 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after acquiring an additional 899,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,578,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,118 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after acquiring an additional 228,381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.12.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.