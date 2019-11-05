Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Cut by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $488,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. 9,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

