Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.69. 61,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,960. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

