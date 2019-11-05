Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Independence Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Independence Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Independence Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $53,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $115.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.