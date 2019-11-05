Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.90. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verastem by 3,040.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Verastem by 652.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.