Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.28% of Verisk Analytics worth $71,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $566,839.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $7,251,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,411 shares of company stock worth $8,338,723 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $164.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.40.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.