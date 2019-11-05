Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

VRSK stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.80. 20,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,673. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $164.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,458,744.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $566,839.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,411 shares of company stock worth $8,338,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

