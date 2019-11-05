Veritone (VERI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Veritone has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 155.58% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts expect Veritone to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.38. Veritone has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

VERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.