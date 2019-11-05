Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 100,278 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 165,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

