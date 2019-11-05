Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.99.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.32. 361,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.