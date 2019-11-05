Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 5.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.89. The stock had a trading volume of 187,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,402. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $216.97 and a fifty-two week high of $275.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.82.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

