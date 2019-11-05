Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $474,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 977.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after buying an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after buying an additional 462,682 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Starbucks by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after buying an additional 2,576,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $388,522,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $81.85. 449,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,933. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.