Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,556 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 71,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,659 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

