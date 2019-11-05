Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $474,825.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002370 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Upbit and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00678632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,157,844 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC, Poloniex, YoBit, Coinroom and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

