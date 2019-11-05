Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.42, approximately 474,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 110,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

VCTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $89,307.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

