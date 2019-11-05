Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

