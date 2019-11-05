VIQ Solutions (VQS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of VQS stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,175. VIQ Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,548.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $25.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

