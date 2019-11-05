Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, insider Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,410,000.00. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $13,509,000.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.